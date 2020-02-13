Pontiff drops palanquin, walks to mutt

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: The pontiff of Dharumapuram mutt chose not to use a palanquin but walk during his visit to Tiruppanandal mutt on Wednesday. Masilamani Desika Gnanasambandar who was anointed as the 27th Pontiff of Dharumapuram mutt, near Mayiladuthurai, has been visiting temples owned by the mutt around the State ever since he took charge.

During such visit, he was carried in a palanquin by devotees, in a ritual called Pattinaprevesam. On Wednesday, the pontiff arrived in a car at the Arunajadeswarar temple in Tiruppanandal and walked inside and around the temple before visiting the mutt. It may be recalled the Dravidar Kazhagam had made a representation to the pontiff to not use the palanquin and had announced a protest if he used one.