Sivaganga sexual assault victim fit for pregnancy termination: Hospital to Madras HC

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Dean of the Government Hospital in Sivaganga submitted a report to the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court declaring a pregnant woman, who was a victim of sexual assault, fit for pregnancy termination.

The woman, who suffers from muscle spasm and mental illness from birth, was sexually assaulted by her 68-year-old neighbour. Based on a petition filed by her mother seeking permission to terminate the pregnancy, considering her physical and mental condition, Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana, on February 4, had sought a medical examination report from the dean whether pregnancy termination is possible.

When the case came up for hearing on February 12, the dean submitted that the woman was 24 weeks pregnant and was fit for abortion.

The counsel appearing for the petitioner also argued that following a recent amendment in the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971, the upper gestation limit for pregnancy termination has been increased from 20 weeks to 24 weeks. Recording the submissions, the judge reserved her order.