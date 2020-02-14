9-month-old rescued from well in matter of minutes

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A nine-month-old baby girl who fell into a well as her mother allegedly attempted suicide was miraculously rescued alive by the fire and rescue team at Subramaniyapuram in Tiruchy. Mythili (30) had allegedly wanted to commit suicide following quarrels with husband Balakrishnan and jumped into the well with her child Varnika at around 2.30 am on Thursday.

Seeing both falling into the well, Balakrishnan of Konar Street in Subramaniyapuram alerted fire and rescue officials. In less than 10 minutes, a team from Tiruchy Cantonment fire station arrived and rescued the duo. Station officer Melchio Raja said, “As soon as we arrived, Michael from our team entered the well and with the help of a rope brought out the child. Like a kangaroo, he held the baby to his chest using a pouch and climbed. Later, got the mother out using a ladder.”On how the baby survived the fall, he said, “The well was 30-feet-deep but had five feet of water. The mother held the child closely and had given up on her suicide attempt after surviving the fall.”