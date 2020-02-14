Bail pleas of TNPSC exam scam accused rejected

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Principal District and Sessions Court on Thursday dismissed bail petitions of M Anandan, working as an assistant at the sub-registrar office and M Muthukumar, an Armed Reserve Police personnel, accused in TNPSC exam scams.

Muthukumar, a native of Tirunelveli, is alleged to have collected Rs 40 lakh from seven persons, promising jobs in Group 2A posts. M Anandan topped the exam after paying Rs 13 lakh to a middleman named Boopathy, who is also working as a police officer. City Public Prosecutor Gowri Ashokan submitted that the case is at a crucial stage and granting bail would be a hurdle to the investigation carried out by the Organised Crime Unit, CBCID. Judge R Selvakumar dismissed the bail applications.