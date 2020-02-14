Coimbatore: Head mistress forced 10-year-old Dalit girl to clean toilet?

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Parents of a 10-year-old Dalit girl and members of Student Federation of India have filed a complaint against the headmistress of Pudupalayam Panchayat Union Elementary School, alleging that she had forced the minor to clean the school toilet for the past two weeks.

They stated that the HM discriminated against the class V student based on her caste. According to sources, the girl’s father M Parthipan made the complaint with Periyanaickenpalayam police on Thursday seeking action against the headmistress under SC, ST Act.“On February 11, after returning from school, my daughter was seen disturbed. She refused to go to school the next day. When we enquired the reason, she said that she was made to clean the toilet in the school by Headmistress Kumareshwari citing her caste,” he said.