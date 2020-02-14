Home States Tamil Nadu

Happy tears: Onion price returns to Rs 25 per kg in Tiruchy

Wholesale traders have requested the Union government to lift the ban on export which is in place since last year.

Published: 14th February 2020 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2020 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

Despite all efforts by the government, the price shot up to as much as Rs 160 a kilo.

Despite all efforts by the government, the price shot up to as much as Rs 160 a kilo.

By M S Thanaraj
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Homemakers and eatery owners can rejoice as onion prices returned to normal after almost six months. Retail prices ranged between Rs 25-35 a kilo in the city on Thursday.

Arrival of fresh stock is cited as reason for the slump in price. While consumers are happy, traders complain they were staring at losses as they had invested a lot earlier to procure from other States and even abroad.

Wholesale traders have requested the Union government to lift the ban on export which is in place since last year.

Due to inclement weather, onion cultivation dropped drastically in the State. This resulted in demand skyrocketing and sent prices on an upward spiral. 

Despite all efforts by the government, the price shot up to as much as Rs 160 a kilo.

Grappling with supply chain, the Union government-imposed ban on exports in September 2019 till prices returned to normal. According to onion traders, while the daily requirement for onions is 600 tonnes,
less than 50 per cent of it used to arrive in the market. To meet demand, onions were imported from Turkey and Egypt.

A Thangaraj, secretary, Tiruchy Onion Wholesalers Association, said, “Prices stood above Rs 100 per kg for almost six months, as a result of which sales was affected. With the arrival of harvest season, there is now steady supply, which led to the price drop. Since there is a export ban, cultivated onions from across the state are arriving in markets. Supply now exceeds demand. To handle the situation, the Union government must lift the ban on onion exports.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Onion Prices
India Matters
Ever since the first virus infection was reported in the country in Kerala, the state health department was on its toe. (Photo | AP)
3 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala fully recover
For representational purposes (File Photo)
PSU banks hit by Rs 1.17 lakh crore worth frauds in April-Dec: RTI
Martyr Pankaj Tripathi (L) and martyr Shyam Babu (R)
Life has not been same for Pulwama martyrs' kin even after a year
Autologous fat with stem cells and PRP were injected to restore volume and improve scarring.
Indian doctors fix Yemeni man's face in rare reconstructive surgery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp