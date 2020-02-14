Notice ordered to Queen, Thalaivi producers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday ordered notice to producers of web series ‘Queen’ and movie ‘Thalaivi’ on the appeal filed by her J Deepa against the order of a single judge, which allowed Queen’s release. A division bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and Krishnan Ramasamy, before which the appeal filed by J Deepa came up for hearing, ordered notices returnable by two weeks.