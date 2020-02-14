Tirunelveli: Cane splinter in girl’s eye, teacher booked

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: A case was registered against a teacher after a class V girl subjected to corporal punishment had to undergo an eye surgery on Wednesday. Sources said that a splinter of wood had pierced the eye of the child when the teacher at a government-aided school beat her up with a stick.

The child was rushed to a private hospital in Tirunelveli by the schoolteachers, where the splinter was removed. Only after the child was shifted to the hospital did the school inform her parents. An inquiry was instituted into the incident wherein the angry teacher took to task a section of students for reportedly not bringing their moral science textbooks to class at St Annal Higher Secondary School.

The teacher, Adhinarayanan, has been absconding. The incident sparked a protest on Thursday, with the relatives of the child staging an agitation in front of the school. Based on a complaint from the grandmother of the of the child, the Kudankulam police registered a case against the teacher.