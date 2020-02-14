Home States Tamil Nadu

TN budget 2020-21 highlights: Rs 100 crore allocated for flood mitigation efforts in Chennai

Tamil Nadu achieved growth of 8.1 per cent in 2018-19, says Deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam in his state budget speech.

Published: 14th February 2020 12:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2020 02:22 PM   |  A+A-

Dy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam presents the budget at the Assembly. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Online Desk

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam, (OPS) is presenting the state budget for 2020-21 on Friday. Last year, the budget was devoid of populist measures and emphasis was on infrastructure development while continuing allocations for ongoing welfare and development schemes. OPS said outstanding debt at the end of March 2020 will be around Rs 3,97,495.96 crore.

Here are the key highlights from the state budget:

  • Tamil Nadu achieved growth of 8.1 per cent in 2018-19, says OPS.

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrives at the Assembly with the budget briefcase. (Photo | P Jawahar)

  • GST compensation: Centre is obliged to offset the state's losses for five years. It is the centre's responsibility to find ways to implement it, says Paneerselvam.

  • A special project to ensure that all basic infrastructure facilities including all-weather houses, link roads, street lights, solar lights and drinking water facilities are provided in all tribal habitations in Tamil Nadu.

  • Dy CM OPS presents revenue deficit budget for 2020-21; outstanding debt expected to touch Rs.4.56 lakh crore by March 31, 2021; OPS says outstanding debt is 21.83 p.c of GSDP in 2020-21 which is within the norms of Tamil Nadu Fiscal Responsibility Act @xpresstn @NewIndianXpress

  • A gender budget statement showing an outlay of Rs.78,796.12 crore in 2020-21 towards women has been prepared as part of the budget for 2020-21.

  • Government has allocated a total amount of Rs 8876.57 Crores for the police department in the budget for this financial year.

  • Chief Minister has sanctioned Rs 12.21 Crores for the establishment of a world-class new museum at Keezhadi

Keezhadi Excavation site. (Photo | EPS)

  • Dy CM O Panneerselam announces Rs 31.93 crore allotment for Tamil Nadu Archeological Department for the year 2020-21.

  • "A total amount of Rs 8876.57 Crores has been allocated for the police department, including Rs 431 Crores for the construction of buildings," said OPS.

  • Rs 100 crore allocated for flood mitigation efforts in Chennai.

  • Rs 25 crore allocated to restore Chitlapakkam lake in Chennai suburb.

  • Deputy CM says Tamil Nadu's economy has managed to perform well despite global slowdown.

  • Rs 100 crore allocated to Amma canteens, which offers subsidised food items.

People eating lunch at Amma canteen. (Photo | EPS)
Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TN Budget Tamil Nadu budget OPS O Paneerselvam
India Matters
Ever since the first virus infection was reported in the country in Kerala, the state health department was on its toe. (Photo | AP)
3 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala fully recover
For representational purposes (File Photo)
PSU banks hit by Rs 1.17 lakh crore worth frauds in April-Dec: RTI
Martyr Pankaj Tripathi (L) and martyr Shyam Babu (R)
Life has not been same for Pulwama martyrs' kin even after a year
Autologous fat with stem cells and PRP were injected to restore volume and improve scarring.
Indian doctors fix Yemeni man's face in rare reconstructive surgery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp