Dalit minor girl made to clean school toilet by headmistress, allege parents

According to sources, the girl's father M Parthipan made the complaint with Periyanaickenpalayam police on Thursday seeking action against the headmistress under SC, ST (Prevention of atrocities) Act.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Parents of a 10-year-old Dalit girl and members of Student Federation of India (SFI) have filed a complaint against the headmistress of Pudupalayam Panchayat Union Elementary School, alleging that she had forced the minor to clean the school toilet for the past two weeks.

They stated that the headmistress discriminated against the class V student based on her caste.

"On February 11, after returning from school, my daughter was seen disturbed. She refused to go to school the next day. When we enquired the reason, she said that she was made to clean the toilet in the school by Headmistress Kumareshwari citing her caste," he said.

"Due to her discriminatory actions, my daughter is refusing to go for school for two days," Parthipan added.

Sources said, the police, upon receiving the complaint assured that a fair inquiry will be conducted on the matter.

When contacted, Periyanaickenpalayam Block Educational Officer J Krishnamoorthy said that an investigation on the issue would be conducted soon.

