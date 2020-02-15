Dindigul: Bull brought for Jallikattu dies after falling into well

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: A bull that was brought for a jallikattu event in Kosavapatti village near Sanarpatti died after it ran amok and fell into a nearby well. The event was organised as part of festival at St.Antony church in the village. Source said that the incident happened when the bull was brought to the vadi vasal (entry point of jallikattu venue).

Though the on-lookers tried to rescue the bull, it died on the spot. Later, demanding compensation, the owner of the bull staged a protest by placing the carcass in front of the venue. He withdrew the protest only after the officials assured him of compensation. Another one bull sustained injuries after it jumped on the fence surrounding the venue. Following this, the event had to be stopped for 45 minutes to repair the fence.

As many as 670 bulls were brought from Tiruchy, Madurai, Pudukottai, Sivagangai and Theni to the venue. However, after conducting medical checkup, the veterinary doctors allowed only 656 to participate in it. Similarly, out of the 465 bull tamers who came for the event, only 456 were declared fit. Around 30 persons including ten bull owners, 12 tamers and eight spectators sustained injuries in the jallikattu event.

