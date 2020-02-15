Home States Tamil Nadu

Panneerselvam bats for growth

Panneerselvam also announced implementation of Chennai-Kanniyakumari Industrial Corridor (CKIC) in partnership with Asian Development Bank.

Published: 15th February 2020 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2020 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Deputy CM O Panneerselvam

Tamil Nadu Deputy CM O Panneerselvam (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a major industrial push, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Friday announced that Ponneri Industrial Node of Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (CBIC) will be developed on a 21,966-acre area in Tiruvallur district. He said the State Support Agreement and Shareholders’ Agreement has already been approved.

Panneerselvam also announced implementation of Chennai-Kanniyakumari Industrial Corridor (CKIC) in partnership with Asian Development Bank. This will come up as phase II of the East Coast Economic Corridor. The government is proposing to launch an industrial policy soon, that will provide GST regime compatible incentives.

Last month, investments worth Rs 52,075 crore creating jobs for 32,405 persons was approved. The largest single investment (Rs 49,000 crore) till date will be made by Kuwait-based Al Qebla Al Watya group in a petroleum refinery and petro-chemical complex near Thoothukudi. This is expected to generate sizable downstream benefits, including job creation in southern districts.

To further boost industrial growth, SIPCOT has developed 23 industrial complexes including seven Special Economic Zones spread over 33,775 acres. Land has been allotted to 2,631 units with an investment of Rs1.14 lakh crore, providing jobs to 6.48 lakh persons. “4,457 acres land is available for allotment and 13 industrial parks are being established over 16,725 acres in Ramanathapuram, Madurai, Theni, Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts. Land acquisition in Ramanathapuram is completed, and Rs 2,500 crore has been provided to pay incentives in 2020-21,” said Panneerselvam.

Development on fast track
Centre is developing CBIC between Chennai, Bengaluru and Chitradurga across 560 km to achieve development and regional industry agglomeration in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Three industrial nodes are proposed - Krishnapatnam, Ponneri and Tumakuru. Ponneri node in north Chennai would be the largest with an estimated investment of Rs 32,713 crore

Stamp duty for rental agreements reduced to 0.25% from 1% 

585 reasonable price shops established across State

A new state child policy to be launched shortly

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
O Panneerselvam budget
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Land dispute leaves 30 families homeless in Bengaluru
Coronavirus: Indian embassy making efforts to evacuate countrymen from quarantined cruise ship
Gallery
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
Over 5,000 people, including women and children, gathered near the pencil factory in Old Washermentpet in Chennai and protested against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR) on Friday. (Photo | Twitter @DennisJesudasan)
IN PICS: Anti-CAA,NPR protest turn violent in Chennai, 170 detained by police
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp