By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors have welcomed the State’s decision to take over the Annamalai University’s medical college. The decision was announced in the Budget speech by O Panneerselvam.

“We thank the government for fulfilling a long-time demand,” said the TN Medical Officers Association in a statement. “We welcome the move. The government should also take steps to refund the extra money that was collected from students last year,” said GR Ravindranath of the association.ENS