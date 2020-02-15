Woman dies trying to save her mother who immolated self

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: An elderly woman allegedly committed suicide by self-immolation near Sirkazhi on Thursday as she was depressed over her prolonged illness. Her daughter also perished later in hospital in trying to save the mother and succumbed to burns.

Rajeswari (70) lived with her daughter Selvi (50) and son-in-law Shanmugam (55), a labourer. She was depressed over not being able to come up with the money required for medicines. According to sources, the family lived in Senthankudi near Vilanthidasamuthiram in Sirkazhi block. The family lived in abject poverty and struggled to make ends meet with Shanmugam’s meagre income. Rajeswari had been suffering from several illnesses for the past several months.

She felt she was being a burden to her daughter and son-in-law and left the house through the back door and allegedly immolated herself. Selvi, who heard her mother’s cries, rushed to help, but got caught up in the flames. Neighbours tried to extinguish the fire, but their efforts went in vain. Rajeswari died on the spot while Selvi was rushed to Mayiladuthurai General Hospital. She succumbed to her injuries the same night.