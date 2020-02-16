Caterer told to pay Rs 40,000 as compensation for deficiency in service

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A caterer has been directed by a district consumer forum to provide a compensation of Rs 40,000 for failing to provide food on time for a house warming ceremony. In a petition to District Consumer Forum, G Gopalakrishnan of Selaiyur submitted that a house warming ceremony was held at his new home in November 25, 2018. He had an arrangement with GK Veg-Restaurant, Chitlapakkam to provide food, adding he paid Rs 66,975 for their services.

Gopalakrishnan said the breakfast and lunch arrived late, after several reminders, and most of the guests left without eating. He also claimed that the quality of the food was not up to standard and hence sent a legal notice to the caterer and submitted a petition seeking Rs 1.70 lakh as compensation.

Despite notices, officials of GK Veg-Restaurant failed to appear at the forum and the order was set ex-parte. Considering the submissions, the forum presided by J Justin David and comprising member D Babuvaradharajan observed that the caterer failed to keep his word and ordered compensation.