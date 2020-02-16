Home States Tamil Nadu

CM and Governor Purohit hand over Rs 5 crore to Akshaya Patra Foundation

The funding from Governor’s discretionary grants was received by Chairman of Akshaya Patra Foundation Madhu Pandit Dasa.

CM Edapaddi K Palaniswami and Governor Banwarilal Purohit during bhoomi puja function of Akshaya Patra Foundation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami handed over a cheque of Rs 5 crore to Akshaya Patra Foundation, to build a centralised kitchen for providing nutritional breakfast to Corporation school students. Speaking at the bhoomi puja function in Greams Road, the CM said he had realised the importance of nutritious meal early in life.

"As a child, I couldn’t afford to have healthy food and the neighbours used to help provide healthy food.’" So, I fully know the importance nutritional breakfast scheme. He lauded initiatives of late CM MG Ramachandran, who launched the first-of-its-kind scheme. 

The CM further said that the kitchen in Greams Road would be in an area of 20,000 sq ft and cater to 12,000 students while the one in Perambur Barracks Road will be in 35,000 sq ft and cater to 15,000 students. Deputy Chief Minister O Pannerselvam, who was also present on the occasion, said currently nutritional food is being provided to 50 lakh students from 43,283 schools. ‘’I am happy to note that Akshaya Patra now will cater to 12,000 students from 35 schools from this kitchen alone,’’ said Pannerselvam. 

The funding from Governor’s discretionary grants was received by Chairman of Akshaya Patra Foundation Madhu Pandit Dasa. Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar and Corporation Commissioner G Prakash were also present.

Centralised kitchen
Rs 5 crore was handed by CM Palaniswami and Governor over to Akshaya Patra Foundation, to build a centralised kitchen for providing nutritional breakfast to Corporation school students. 

