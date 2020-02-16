Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Consider pleas of drivers, conductors for regularisation’

According to advocate RY George Williams, even though the petitioners had completed 240 days of continuous work, they were not made permanent within the stipulate period.

Published: 16th February 2020 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2020 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Madras HC

Madras High Court building. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Express Transport Corporations have been directed by the Madras High Court to consider pleas from drivers and conductors, who have put in service ranging from five to eight years, for regularisation from the date they are entitled to. Justice D Krishnakumar gave a directive to this effect, while disposing of a batch of writ petitions from K Rajasekar and 44 others, on January 30.

According to advocate RY George Williams, even though the petitioners had completed 240 days of continuous work, they were not made permanent within the stipulate period. The workers had put in service ranging from five to eight years. But their services were regularised belatedly beyond their completing continuous work for 240 days.

When the matter came up on January 30, the corporations counsel told the judge the petitioners being members of the trade unions, which had entered into the 12(3) settlement, their pleas cannot be considered. Then Williams told the judge that it would suffice if the court directs the corporations to consider their representations.

Proceedings against two dailies set aside
Chennai: The Madras High Court has set aside criminal proceedings pending against newsmen of an English and a Tamil daily for alleged defamatory statements against former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in 2014. Justice M Dhandapani quashed the proceedings while allowing three writ petitions, on February 4. The petitions challenged the GOs of the Public (Law & Order-H) department issued in 2014 and the subsequent complaints on the file of the Principal District and Sessions Judge, Chennai. The charge was that they had published on September 4, 2014 a statement issued by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy against Jayalalithaa in connection with release of TN fishermen by Sri Lankan authorities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp