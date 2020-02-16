Hold fresh probe, Commissioner of Police ordered

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After indicting an inspector attached to the all women police station in Madipakkam for filing a final report for an offence under the TN Prevention of Women Harassment Act alone instead of including another offence under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities’) Act, the Madras High Court has quashed the same.

Justice P Rajamanickam, who set aside the final report filed before the Judicial Magistrate in Alandur, also directed the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner to appoint an officer in the rank of DSP or ACP to hold fresh probe in accordance as per the National Commission Schedule Caste’s directives dated February 12, 2013 and file the final report.

According to advocate Abrar Ahmed, one Selvi was working as a sweeper in Quid-e-Milleth College for Women for 22 years. She alleged that the principal and office superintendent were subjecting her to sexual harassment and humiliations by mentioning her caste, in 2013. As there was no progress, she moved the HC, which directed the Commissioner to register a complaint. Selvi moved the HC again with the present criminal original petition for transfer of investigation to officer in the rank of Assistant Commissioner, specially authorised under the SC/ST.Ahmed alleged that the inspector attached to AWPS was acting in a biased manner.