BJP targeting opposition leaders with laws used on terrorists: Karti Chidambaram

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: The BJP-led government at the Centre is targeting opposition leaders and social activists with laws used against terrorists, charged Karti Chidambaram, Member of Parliament from Sivaganga. Speaking at a private event in Pudukkottai on Sunday, he said, “Former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were placed under detention under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act.

“Under this law people can be placed under detention in the name of investigation. The Union government is charging opposition leaders with draconian laws and curbing their freedom.” K Balakrishnan, State Secretary, CPM, also addressed the gathering. Placards and sloganeering dominated the protest in Thanjavur on Sunday against CAA, NRC and the police action in Chennai.

Cadres of Tamizhaga Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK) took out a rally in Adirampattinam in which slogans were raised against the police action. Jainulabudeen, state organising secretary of Manithaneya Makkal Katchi addressed the gathering. Popular Front of India (PFI) members staged a protest near the Big Mosque in Madukkur. At the Ammapettai bus stand, 300 people staged a protest. Near Aththar Pallivasal in Aattumandhai street, the people held an overnight protest.