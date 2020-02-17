Home States Tamil Nadu

Engineering student killed during phone snatch bid in Coimbatore 

Within 30 minutes of the attack on Tamil, another youth was reportedly stabbed by a three-member gang about half a kilometre from the scene of the first crime.

Published: 17th February 2020 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2020 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  The sun will dawn upon the city tomorrow too, and life will continue as usual. However, in a tiny part of the megacity, there will be a small family trying to come to terms with the death of a 20-year-old, whose life was deemed worth less than a mobile handset worth only a few thousand rupees. Tamil Selvam (20) was stabbed to death by a gang for resisting its attempt to snatch the handset. 

Tamil, a third-year engineering student, was returning home late on Saturday night (11.30 pm) after completing a college project. He was half a kilometre away from his house at Sadasgyan Thottam in Arasur when a gang waylaid him on Saravanampatti road. Three persons on two bikes attempted to snatch his handset. Tamil resisted and raised an alarm. It was then that a gangster stabbed him on his chest, leaving him bleeding profusely. An injured Selvan reached home, and was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. 

Within 30 minutes of the attack on Tamil, another youth was reportedly stabbed by a three-member gang about half a kilometre from the scene of the first crime. K Mahalingam (25), of Vasantha Nagar in Arasur, was riding a bike on Thennampalayam-Annur road when the assailants intercepted him on the pretext of asking an address. While he has helping them out, they attempted to snatch his handset. When he resisted, they stabbed him on the back and fled with his bike and mobile handset. The special teams were sifting through CCTV camera footage and cell phone tower dump from the surrounding areas to zero in on the suspects.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Crimes
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
We've seen AB de Villiers hitting the word 'impossible' out of the park on countless times. And it seems like he's in no mood to seize doing it despite announcing international retirement. As cricket's 'Mr 360' turns 36 today, here are a few famous quotes
AB de Villiers birthday: From Dravid to Kohli, this is how cricket legends describe South Africa's 'Mr 360'
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp