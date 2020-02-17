Namakkal youth creates world record in Silambam

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: With numerous graceful agile moves, a 23-year-old youth hailing from a farmer's family in Kanavaipatti in the district, wielded the Silambam stick for over three hours without a stop, to strike a new global record at Namakkal on Sunday.

The traditional martial art of Tamil Nadu -- Silambam -- is a weapon-based martial art in which the weapon is swirled and struck with a seething rage and lightning speed. Silambam always throws up a gripping show for the spectators.

T Mohanraj (23) has performed at the Government Boys Higher Secondary School (South) from 8 am to 11 am in the presence of Santhosh Kumar -- Technical Director for the Nobel World Records International for Silambam.

Mohanraj who has completed 14 stocks per minute and 2,800 for three hours, has made a new world record. The previous record had been created by one Shanthakumar of Madurai, who had played for an hour.



The world record winner Mohanraj told TNIE that despite practising Silambam for the last seven years, he has been giving his efforts to achieve the world record for the past three years. Reaching the traditional art to all rural areas and restoring the game around the world, is his ambition, he added.

On the other hand, the programme's coordinator R Sureshkumar (34) told TNIE that they started Ekalaiva Kalaikoodam (School for Silambam and music) in Namakkal.

"Our Kalaikoodam's main thought is to teach those who never get an opportunity. At present, over 300 students are being trained by us. Besides, we have also approached the government school students to train the art in both Karur and Namakkal districts with a fee of `100 per head per month," he said.



Requesting the State government to escalate the art, Suresh Kumar and Mohanraj urged to introduce Silambam in all government schools across the state like other games.