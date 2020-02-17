Home States Tamil Nadu

Sister becomes ‘guardian’ to comatose brother and his assets

Justice Baabu allowed the petition and directed the local committee constituted under the National Trust for the Welfare of Persons with Autism, Cerebral Palsy, Mental Retardation.

Published: 17th February 2020 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2020 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

Madras HC

Madras High Court building. (Photo | EPS)

By Siva Sekaran
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a landmark judgment, the Madras High Court has declared a woman as the guardian of a comatose brother. This was after Additional Advocate-General A Kumar, brought to the notice of the court, presided over by Justice K Ravichandra Baabu, a judgment of the Kerala High Court in connection with the case.

In that case, a division bench of the Kerala High Court, while dealing with a similar writ petition in February 2019, had observed that  ‘this is an SOS call’ (Save Our Souls) from two sinking families of dear ones, who were finding it difficult to see ways and means in procuring funds to provide adequate treatment and life support to the victim, who was the sole breadwinner, besides the need for their daily sustenance’.

Allowing that petition, the bench on February 20 last year had framed guidelines. And the same was followed by Justice Rajiv Shakdher of the High Court in New Delhi in a similar writ petition on January 7.

Satisfied with the submission of AAG Kumar, Justice Ravichandra Baabu on February 12 has appointed T K Sreelatha of Adayalampattu in Vanagaram, wife of one SR Rajan, as the guardian of T K Sreekanth, who is a widower. Sreelatha had filed the petition for a direction to the authority concerned to consider her application dated May 8, 2017 for appointment as guardian in respect of the property and the person of her elder brother Sreekanth, on merits without insisting for ‘Disability Certification’ from the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. The judge had directed the medical officer attached to the Kilpauk Institute of Mental Health, who submitted a report stating that Sreekanth was in a vegetative state.

Justice Baabu allowed the petition and directed the local committee constituted under the National Trust for the Welfare of Persons with Autism, Cerebral Palsy, Mental Retardation and Multiple Disabilities Act in Teynampet, to issue guardianship certificate after imposing conditions framed by the division bench of Kerala High Court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
We've seen AB de Villiers hitting the word 'impossible' out of the park on countless times. And it seems like he's in no mood to seize doing it despite announcing international retirement. As cricket's 'Mr 360' turns 36 today, here are a few famous quotes
AB de Villiers birthday: From Dravid to Kohli, this is how cricket legends describe South Africa's 'Mr 360'
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp