Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission to introduce NOTA option in exams

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following backlash after alleged malpractice in group 4 exam scam, the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on Saturday came out with a new set of rules to hopefully put an end to it. NOTA option is among the many ways they hope to eliminate any foul play.



Further, the commission has split the recruitment exams into two: preliminary and main. It has stipulated candidates to be present at the exam

According to new rules for Group IV and Group 2A posts, candidates will have to submit left thumb impression on the answer sheet instead of affixing a signature.

hall one hour before the start, offering 15 minutes extra time after the conclusion to fill in other details. Candidates also cannot leave any choice-based answers empty.



They will have to answer all objective questions and if they don’t, the answer sheet would be considered as invalid. There will be five options for a question - A, B, C, D and E. If a candidate does not want to choose anyone from A to D, then they have to darken option E -akin to “none of the above” option.

TNPSC has also decided to set up a control room to monitor rooms where answer sheets are stored and would be transported to correction centres in GPS-fixed vehicles. That apart, a page on website for candidates to share views or information. The identity of the person will be kept secret.



ClarificationTNPSC on Sunday said that provisionally selected candidates for Group 4 services, who have already submitted certificates for verification need not produce it again. The clarification was issued after the commission updated rank list in the wake of the ‘vanishing ink’ scam. Only newly selected candidates need to submit certificates by Tuesday, while others can directly bring it during counselling.