10-day anti-CAA protest kickstarts at Nelpettai

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Even as the anti-CAA-NRC-NPR protest at Jinnah Thidal here entered its fourth day, members of the Muslim community launched another protest at Nelpettai on Monday. This one, unlike the sit-in at Jinnah Thidal, would be a dawn-to-dusk affair of ten days, according to sources.

The Nelpettai protesters saw Madurai MP Su Venkatesan lashing out at the Centre and the State governments and demanding the repeal of the CAA. He said the Centre did not hear the opinion of the Opposition before passing the CAA in the Rajya Sabha.

“PM Narendra Modi attends sessions in the Parliament only when he wants to deliver a speech; he is never available to answer questions asked by Opposition members,” Venkatesan said before launching a broadside against Union Minister Anurag Thakur for his controversial ‘Shoot the traitors’ comment.

He said that Madurai stood second in the State in the number of anti-CAA protest carried out so far. After condemning the lathi-charge of protesters at Washermanpet in Chennai, the MP hit out at the police for booking those who staged the protest.