Assembly time

By Express News Service

‘Are you ready for probe?’

Chennai: After S Sudharshanam of DMK raised objection to remarks of Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar that irregularities in TNPSC also took place when DMK was in power, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami asked if the party is ready to allow probe into raids conducted by DVAC in 2011 against the then TNPSC members. The CM added that DMK had obtained a stay in the case and asked whether the party is ready to allow an investigation. Following this, there was heated exchange and Speaker expunged certain remarks of Jayakumar and DMK deputy floor leader Durai Murugan.

Demise of former MLAs condoled

Chennai: The State Assembly on Monday condoled the demise of its former members — R Savithri Ammal, and KP Rajendra Prasad who was also a former minister during 2001-02. Besides, the Speaker also moved a condolence resolution on the demise of PAKP Rajasekaran, a well-known blood donor. He recalled Rajasekaran’s contribution in creating awareness about the importance of blood donation. He was honoured with the Kuruthi Maavallalkon title by the Tamil Nadu AIDS Control Society in 2002.

‘Use Nirbhaya fund for CCTVs’

Chennai: Congress MLA Vijayadharani, in the Assembly on Monday, urged the State government to effectively use the Nirbhaya fund, meant for women’s safety. She said, ”The union government’s report stated that the State has utilized only 3% of the said fund. Hence, the state government should use the same to install CCTV cameras to ensure women’s safety in public places and tourist spots.”