Cannot care for your mom? Return her property

JAYAKUMAR MADALA By

Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: If you cannot care for your elderly parents, you have no right to their property. That was the decision of the district administration, which helped an octogenarian woman recover her property worth Rs 1.5 crore, from her son to whom she had transferred it.

Kaliammal (80) approached Collector P Uma Maheshwari on January 6, requesting help to recover her ancestral property. About three years ago, her son Thiyagarajan transferred the property to his name, allegedly by committing fraud. The issue now was that, he was not taking care of his mother anymore. The Collector ordered revenue department officials to inquire into the complaint.

The inquiry found that Thiyagarajan had transferred the property to his brother-in-law, and that Kaliammal was suffering without care.

The inquiry was completed in 42 days, and the report was handed over to the Collector. Subsequently, Uma Maheshwari directed officials to retrieve the property and hand it over to the woman. Action in the case was taken under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007.

‘Transfer had been done fraudulently’

Pudukkottai administration retrieved ancestral property worth Rs 1.5 crore from a man who did not take care of his aged mother and gave it back to her. Three years ago, the man had tansferred the property to his name, allegedly by committing fraud.