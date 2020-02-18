Case against Tamil Nadu man for derogatory tweet against Chidambaram, son

By PTI

SIVAGANGA: A case was registered against a resident of Karaikudi in this district for an alleged 'derogatory and threatening' tweet against former Union Minister P Chidambaram and his son, police said on Tuesday.

The Karaikudi police registered the case against the man hailing from the town for tweeting against Chidambaram and his son Karthi Chidambaram.

While Chidambaram is a Rajya Sabha MP, his son represents Sivaganga constituency in the Lok Sabha.

The FIR was registered based on a complaint by A Palaniappan, a local Congress functionary.