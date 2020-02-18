Coronavirus scare: Second Chinese tourist sent home from Rameswaram

By Express News Service

RAMESWARAM: A Chinese tourist was sent bag and baggage from the town after her stay created a flutter among residents who believed she might have contracted coronavirus. She, however, was asymptomatic, according to sources. Jian Jung is the second Chinese national to have been sent back home in the past 10 days owing to the virus scare.

The middle-aged woman reached Rameswaram on Monday morning for a one-day stay. She is a native of Guangdong province, which is over 990 kilometers from Wuhan, the epicentre of coronavirus outbreak. She had reportedly landed at the Kolkata airport on a tourist visa.

After reaching Rameswaram, she tried to check into a private hotel. The hotel staff soon alerted officials. She, however, was found asymptomatic for the infection during a medical examination, sources added. Jian Jung’s original plan was to leave Rameswaram on Tuesday, but was asked to leave immediately by officials.

She was sent to Madurai, where she would stay overnight. She would leave for Hong Kong from Madurai Airport on Tuesday morning. It may be recalled that a 28-year-old Chinese tourist province was sent back home on February 8.