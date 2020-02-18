EPS releases souvenir, CD on ‘three Sterling years’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday released a souvenir compiling achievements of AIADMK government during the past three years, and a few books, at the secretariat. The first copy titled - ‘Sterling three years performance testified by number one position’ - in Tamil and English, was received by Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. Paneerselvam and Cabinet colleagues greeted him by presenting shawls and bouquets.

Later, when Palaniswami and Panneerselvam entered the Assembly, AIADMK MLAs cheered them by thumping the desks. The CM also released a compilation of his speeches and the announcements made by him under Rule 110 of the State Assembly, two volumes of his speeches in various functions and the district-wise achievements of the AIADMK government, during the past three years.

Information Minister Kadambur Raju received the first copy of the CD containing documentary films and jingles highlighting the three year achievements. Chief Secretary K Shanmugam received the first copy of the coffee-table book about the welfare schemes of the State government. The above books and CDs were published by the State Information and Publication Department.