No more fake calls: GVK-EMRI warns pranksters

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a 19-year-old boy died without getting help after the emergency response staff at the GVK-EMRI call centre thought it was a prank call, the GVK-EMRI warned of legal action against those who make such calls.

After the incident, the GVK EMRI relieved the staff. Meanwhile, speaking to Express, Balaji Premnath, Head Marketing Manager, GVK EMRI, said, “Prank calls will be taken more seriously from now and also, legal action will be initiated. We take every call seriously and assign vehicles.

There were a few incidents where the vehicle returned after being assigned, as it was a prank call. We will continue to send the ambulance. But once it turns out to be a hoax call, we will track the caller and initiate legal action. Around 60% of calls per day are unnecessary. People should realise it’s a life-saving service. We also conducted special training session for staff on how to handle prank calls after the incident,” he added.