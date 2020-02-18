Organisations spreading rumours on CAA, says PIL

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A PIL was filed in the High Court on Monday stating that various organisations were spreading rumours on the Citizenship Amendment Act, and inciting gullible public to agitate and create problems. The petitioner Varaaki, who is the Editor of Indian Reporter, said some leaders were delivering inciting and intimidating speeches.

“The agitators attacked the police and damaged public property when prevented from resorting to unlawful protests,” said his petition referring to the recent protest in Old Washermenpet. The petitioner also asked the court to restrain the Federation of Tamil Nadu Islamic and Political Organisations from carrying out their protest scheduled to be held on Wednesday. The Court may take up the matter on Tuesday.

Protest continue for 3rd day

Thanjavur/Tiruvarur: Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Citizenship Register and the police action against agitators in Chennai continued across Thanjavur, Tiruvarur districts for the third day on Monday. Left parties including CPI, CPM and CPI (ML) on Monday staged a protest at 11 places across the district.