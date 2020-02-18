Summons issued to MK Stalin in defamation cases

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Principal District and Sessions Court on Monday issued summons to DMK leader MK Stalin in three of the defamation cases filed by the State government.

According to the petition, Stalin, on December 29, 2019, posted a message on his Facebook page, condemning the arrest of six persons for protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizen (NRC), by putting up kolam. He also criticized the government and the chief minister, which was published in a Tamil daily, stated the petition.

The second suit was an article in DMK’s mouthpiece ‘Murasoli’ on December 28, 2019, where Stalin criticized the BJP-led Central government’s report on Good Governance Index which Tamil Nadu topped.

Stalin was issued summons to appear in court on March 4, in both the defamation suits filed by the City Public Prosecutor on behalf of the state government.

In the third defamation suit, Stalin alleged that the minister for municipal administration, SP Velumani, was involved in corruption to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore. Judge R Selvakumar issued summons and directed Stalin to appear before the court on February 24.