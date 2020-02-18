Woman in Virudhunagar attempts self-immolation

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A woman from Moovaraivendran village in Watrap union on Monday attempted to immolate herself and her two children in front of the collectorate, where a grievance-redress meeting was being held. She said that a man, who had lost in the election to panchayat president post in the village, and his family members were threatening to kill her and her family members saying that theirs not having voted for him led to his defeat.

Police personnel in front of the collectorate thwarted her attempt and took her to the Soolakarai police where an inquiry was made. Mahalakshmi claimed that the man had lost by a margin of 80-odd votes. Believing that four families in the village did not vote for him, he began threatening them. The woman said that the man and his family members attempted to kill her children, aged 14 and 16, when they were going to school by trying to run them over.