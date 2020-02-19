Accused of sexual assault, CPI functionary removed from post

By Express News Service

Virudhunagar: The CPI functionary, who was one among the five arrested for sexually assaulting three children, has been removed from his post. This was said by CPM District Secretary K Arjunan. Rengapalayam CPM Farmers’ Wing Secretary Vellaichamy (68) and four others – Vellaichamy, Ganesan (40), Ranaveeran (65), Radhakrishnan (50) and Thiruvan (52) – were arrested under POCSO Act on Sunday for sexually assaulting two girls and a boy.

They are the close relatives of the children and had been assaulting them for the past two months. “Violence against children is on the rise in Tamil Nadu, especially in Virudhunagar. The offenders must be strictly punished,” he added.ENS