Cannot pass resolution against CAA: Palaniswami

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday said that a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act cannot be passed in Assembly since it comes within the purview of the Central government. He was replying to members of the Opposition parties, who pointed out that such resolutions had been passed by few other States, including Kerala.

The CM asked, “Please show which minority communities born and living in Tamil Nadu are affected (by the CAA), then I will answer.” He accused DMK of deceiving people by spreading false and baseless narrative and creating unrest in the State. The CM’s statement comes a day before anti-CAA protesters had planned a rally towards the Assembly seeking a resolution against the CAA, NRC and NPR. The budget session of the Assembly has already witnessed heated debates on the issue.

DMK MLA T Mano Thangaraj raised the demand on Tuesday. IUML member KAM Muhammed Abubacker joined him. Revenue Minister RB Udhaya Kumar said that the CM has assured that the government would take responsibility if any Muslim has been affected in the past three decades in TN.