Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore, Salem on TNPL map this season

the fifth edition of the tournament will see matches conducted in Coimbatore and Salem for the first time. With Dindigul and Tirunelveli, there will be four venues this year.

Published: 19th February 2020 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2020 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Srinidhi PR
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Keeping in line with their aim of promoting rural cricket through the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), the fifth edition of the tournament will see matches conducted in Coimbatore and Salem for the first time. With Dindigul and Tirunelveli, there will be four venues this year.

Chennai will not host any match owing to the construction of a new pavilion at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The work is expected to begin after the IPL.  Tuti Patriots and Karaikudi Kaalai have been renamed as Salem Spartans and Tiruppur Tamizhans, respectively. With regard to the Tuti team, it is understood that there is a change in ownership, with two of the three co-owners leaving the franchise this season.

Stadia in Salem, Kovai confirmed

That the TNPL is keen to take game to rural centres is well known. In the last two editions, only six matches were conducted in Chennai, with other games allocated to Tirunelveli and Dindigul. While the ground at Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science in Coimbatore was expected to host matches in the last edition itself, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association wanted to conduct age-group tournaments there before staging a tournament like TNPL. In December, it was confirmed that Coimbatore will make its debut in TNPL. The Salem Cricket Foundation Stadium, which was inaugurated by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on February 10, was confirmed as the fourth venue on Tuesday. The ground near Vazhapadi in Salem was built at a cost of `3 cr.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Premier League
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CVN Murthy
This retired Chief engineer spends 90% of pension on the poor
Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran - mediators appointed by Supreme Court - at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Make sure your right doesn't clash with that of others': SC interlocutor to Shaheen Bagh protesters
Gallery
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
Here are the six players to watch when the women's Twenty20 World Cup begins on Friday.
Meg Lanning to Shafali Verma: Players to watch out for in Women's T20 World Cup 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp