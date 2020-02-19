Home States Tamil Nadu

Notice declaring election of man invalid stayed

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, stayed a notice sent by Karur collector to the vice president of a panchayat stating that his election to the post was invalid.

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, on Tuesday, stayed a notice sent by Karur collector to the vice president of a panchayat stating that his election to the post was invalid as he had contested and won from a ward reserved for women.  

The notice, issued to one A Krishnamoorthy, Vice President of Sithavalai panchayat of Krishnarayapuram panchayat union in Karur, on February 6, was challenged before the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday.

A bench comprising Justices T Raja and B Pugalendhi, who heard the case, questioned the authorities as to how they failed to notice the fact at the time of receiving nominations. The judges stayed the collector's notice and granted an interim injunction for conducting fresh election in the panchayat. The case was adjourned for a month after issuing notice to the authorities concerned.

Krishnamoorthy, in his public interest litigation (PIL), submitted that Sithavalai panchayat had nine wards and he was elected as member of ward number 6 and subsequently as vice president of the panchayat.

Krishnamoorthy claimed that four other wards in the panchayat were already reserved for women and his ward was notified only as a general ward. "The officials now claim all of a sudden that his ward is reserved for women," he said, seeking direction to quash the collector's notice and allow him to function as vice president of the panchayat.

He further sought Rs 10 lakh compensation from the officials for dereliction of duty and the 'mental agony' suffered by him.

