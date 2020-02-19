People in Puducherry quiet, peace-loving: CM V Narayanasamy to German Ambassador Walter J Linder

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy on Wednesday told Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to India Walter J Linder that the people here are quiet, calm and peace-loving.

The Ambassador made a courtesy call on the Chief Minister at the territorial assembly. The Ambassador was accompanied by the German Consul General to India (Chennai) Karina Christina Maria Stoll.

German Ambassador to India, His Excellency Walter J. Lindner @AmbLindnerIndia, & German Consul General, Ms. Karin Christina Maria @GermanyChennai made courtesy call this evening at Legislative Assembly #Puducherry . @GermanyinIndia pic.twitter.com/WkHChWG0zo — V.Narayanasamy (@VNarayanasami) February 19, 2020

An official source said the Chief Minister apprised the Ambassador of the various welfare schemes the territorial government had been implementing. "We take care of the old people, differently abled people and the widows by providing monthly assistance to them," the Chief Minister told the Ambassador, the source said.

Narayanasamy also told the envoy that the "people of Union Territory of Puducherry are calm, quiet and peace- loving." He also told him that the government has been providing educational assistance to students doing medical courses in the Union Territory.

Tourism is also being nurtured here and the beach was spic and span, the Chief Minister informed Lindner. The Ambassador and the Consul General of Germany had earlier called on Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi at her office.