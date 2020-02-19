Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu, Karnataka to observe Jayalalithaa's birth anniversary as 'Girl Children Protection Day'

Jayalalithaa, popularly known as 'Amma', breathed her last on December 5, 2016, at Chennai's Apollo hospital.

Published: 19th February 2020

Jayalalithaa

Former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa. (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

BENGALURU: Karnataka government will celebrate former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's birthday as 'State Women Children Protection Day' on February 24, said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday.

"Our State government will celebrate former CM J. Jayalalithaa's birthday on February 24 as State Women Children Protection Day, as she had worked for women and children and had launched many schemes for them," said Palaniswami in the State Assembly.

To honour the late leader's memory, the government will implement five new schemes, including a Rs 2 lakh assistance by way of bank deposit, for the welfare of destitute girl children, the Chief Minister added.  Hailing Jayalalithaa for her pioneering initiatives like the 'Cradle baby scheme' aimed at preventing female infanticide, he said such novel initiatives were continuously being implemented by the government.

The cradle scheme won accolades from Mother Teresa, he said and mentioned a string of similar measures initiated by Jayalalithaa including the 'Thalikku Thangam' (gold and financial assistance for women for their marriage) for the welfare of women and children.

Jayalalithaa, popularly known as 'Amma', breathed her last on December 5, 2016, at Chennai's Apollo hospital.

(With PTI inputs)

