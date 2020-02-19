Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruchy to get automated vehicle testing centre

Tiruchy will soon have a state-of-the-art inspection and certification centre for automatic testing of commercial vehicles

By Jayakumar Madala
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy will soon have a state-of-the-art inspection and certification centre for automatic testing of commercial vehicles. An initiative of the Union Ministry of Road transport and Highway’s (MORTH) aimed at effective inspection of motorized vehicles, the centre would come up on Pudukkottai road at an estimated cost of Rs15 crore.

“The government has allotted five acres at Gundur on Pudukkottai road for the centre. The facility will eliminate manual methods for conducting fitness tests for vehicle. The process will be checked by mechanised equipment, wherein even the minor defects will be pointed out. Fitness certificates will be issued only after all the defects are repaired to the vehicle standards of the government,” said a senior transport department official.

The official added, “The facility will have designated lanes for different types of vehicles. Several tests including brake, speed, headlight, side slip and suspension will be conducted with the help of automated equipment. The facility will issue fitness certificates to at least 80-100 vehicles on a given day.

Fund has been allotted by the Central government and the construction is expected to being in March. The entire facility will be in operation in less than a year and all fitness tests of vehicles from neighbouring districts will be diverted to the new one. The inspection and certification centre will make sure only vehicles in ‘perfect’ condition gets the nod to run on roads.” Sources said that the International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) will partner as the technical service provider. Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) will tie-up for calibration, maintenance, and auditing of the facility.

