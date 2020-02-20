Home States Tamil Nadu

Anna University initiates probe into semester exam malpractice

By S Mannar Mannan
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Anna University has withheld the results of second year students of a private engineering college near Thiruvarur over alleged malpractice during the semester exam held in November, last year.

Sources state that a complaint was made by second year civil engineering students of Anjalai Ammal Mahalingam Engineering College in Kovil Venni alleging that the principal of the college, S N Ramasamy, had involved in malpractice during the examination.

The isssue came to light when the Anna University did not release the results of second year students of the college in January.

According to sources, second year civil engineering students of the college alleged that S N Ramasamy, who teaches Fluid Mechanics (subject code CE8302), opened the question paper about half an hour before commencement of the exam and shared the questions with a few students. He also allowed the students to enter the exam hall late, they added.

Sources state that the principal did that to ensure students get good results in his subject.

Students also stated that when a complaint was made on the issue, officials from University College in Pattukottai visited the college the next day and conducted an inquiry.

Due to the alleged malpractice done by the principal and a few students, those not connected with the matter have also been affected, students said.

The Anna University has however published results of students who did not have fluid mechanics in their syllabus and for those who failed to turn up to write their arrears.

A senior official from Anna University confirmed withholding of results on suspicion of malpractice.

"We received a complaint about malpractice in the examination and so we have withheld the results. We have collected the answer scripts of the particular paper and are conducting an inquiry. If we get evidence confirming the malpractice, we will take appropriate action," official added.

When contacted, S N Ramasamy said, "Since the matter is under the investigation, I do not want to comment on this now."

