Muslim couple exchange wedding vows during anti-CAA stir in Coimbatore

By PTI

COIMBATORE: A Muslim couple got married at the venue of an ongoing protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Thursday here at Athupalam in Coimbatore as thousands of Muslims continue their stir for the second day at Athupalam.

After having been active in the anti-CAA protest that has been on at Athupalam in from February 19 and been called as ' Coimbatore's Shaheen Bagh', a young couple from Coimbatore decided to get married at the venue after the family members of the both agreed to the ceremony, said relatives to the couple.

A 24-year-old groom named S Abdul Kalam, son of A Shahul Hameed from KPP Nagar in Kuniyamuthur and the bride K Reshma Sherin (19) daughter of Kaja Moideen from Poonga Nagar near Karumbukadai in Coimbatore got married amid the protest.

On Thursday morning they arrived at the protest venue at Athupalam and were welcomed by the people gathered there. Later they were married by an Imam, who introduced them to the gathering. Soon after a short wedding ceremony, the couple held an anti CAA placard that mentioned with No CAA, NRC, and NPR and joined the others in shouting slogans.

Meanwhile thousands of Muslim people are continuing their protest for the second day at Athupalam. The protesters demanded the government to revoke the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and urged that National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) not to be rolled out. They also demanded the state government to pass a resolution against CAA, NPR and NRC during the assembly session.

A group of Muslim peoples are continuing their protest for a second day and more people are expected to join the protest in the evening. Based on the need, the police forces would be deployed at the place, said, police officials.