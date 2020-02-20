Palaniswami inaugurates multiple buildings worth Rs 573 crore

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday inaugurated many buildings, constructed at a total cost of Rs 573.33 crore, through the video-conferencing facility at the secretariat. He also declared open residential quarters for personnel of police and fire and rescue services departments, in various places.

A release here said the chief minister inaugurated 480 multi-storey residential quarters, constructed by the Tamil Nadu Housing Board, at Tiruvtoriyur Nalla Thanneer Odai Kuppam. Besides, he also declared open 21 multi-storey residential quarters built by Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board at Kottagoundampatti in Salem district, 960 residential quarters at Namakkal, 192 quarters in Kovaipudur in Coimbatore district, 288 quarters in Alukkuli near Gobichettipalayam in Erode district, 864 quarters in Kesava Pillai Park in Purasawalkam area in Chennai, etc.

The CM also inaugurated the Amma Marriage hall, constructed at a cost of Rs 10.19 crore, at Paruthipattu village in Tiruvallur district. He also inaugurated 21 residential quarters for police personnel in Bhuvanagiri in Cuddalore district, three residential quarters at Kannivadi in Dindigul district, three police stations at Sathurangapattinam in Chengalpattu district, Hosur in Krishnagiri district and Manamadurai in Sivaganga district, 12 residential quarters for personnel of fire and rescue services personnel and office buildings in many other places. All these have been constructed at a total cost of Rs 14.13 crore.