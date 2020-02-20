Protected agri zone plan gets Cabinet approval

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State cabinet on Wednesday approved Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s announcement to declare Cauvery delta districts as protected agriculture zone. Sources said the government may form a high-level committee to study the legal and other issues involved in the same. The Bill in this regard is likely to be introduced on Thursday.

On Thursday, the chief minister will be making a detailed statement on the decisions taken in the Cabinet meeting. Earlier in the day, when Leader of Opposition, MK Stalin questioned the present status of the announcement made by the chief minister on February 9, the latter informed the Assembly that,”Good news for the farmers will be made soon on the official declaration of Cauvery delta as protected agriculture zone.”

“Just after my announcement in Salem, the government started work on executing it. There are many issues to be considered while doing this. Already, detailed discussions with legal experts are on. We are taking steps to make an official announcement in this regard through the State Assembly soon,” Palaniswami said and added that all concerns expressed by the Leader of the Opposition would be taken into account.

Raising the issue, Stalin said the CM’s letter to the Centre dated February 10, demanded that any future hydrocarbon projects in Cauvery delta should be dropped but he did not mention anything about those already announced. “The declaration will be effective only if the already announced projects as well as future plans are given up. DMK MPs have raised this issue in Parliament,” he added. Stalin further said the government should introduce the Bill regarding Cauvery delta in the current Assembly session. He also assured DMK’s support in this regard.

‘Men should come forward for vasectomy’

Chennai: Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar on Wednesday called upon men to come forward to undergo vasectomy as it is a simple non-surgical procedure. The Minister said this while responding to the query from VPB Paramasivam (AIADMK) as to whether the government would encourage men to undergo the same. Vijaya Baskar said last year, 80 men underwent vasectomy, the number had gone

up to 800 so far.

‘Use of temple land by other depts not wrong’

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday defended utilizing lands belonging to temples for purposes of other departments. He said while the lands are not given to private parties they are, only for essential purposes. He was responding to a question raised by KR Ramasamy.”Even in the DMK regime, the temple lands were used to build Samathuvapurams. The HR & CE Department is paid much higher than the guideline value.”

Express corridor under consideration: CM

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday informed the Assembly that the Maduravoyal- Port Elevated Express Corridor is under consideration of the Union Government. Replying to a query raised by DMK member Duraimurugan, the CM said, “Maduravoyal project is not a State government project and it was earlier suspended to facilitate a project modification. The State has urged Centre to commence the project soon.”

5 new schemes for girl children

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday announced that February 24, the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, would be observed as State Girl Child Protection Day, to commemorate her contributions to women empowerment. He also announced five new social welfare schemes.

For children

For children who have no parents or guardian, who grow up in government shelter homes, would get `2 lakh once they turn 21. The money would be deposited in their bank account. This would help them build a life once they step out of the homes. A special assistance package – covering higher education, skill development, self employment – would be put in place for such children. They will be eligible till the age of 50. Monthly assistance for guardians looking after orphaned children has been doubled from `2,000 to `4,000. Money would be given for five years. Gold, silver, bronze medals to be given to districts that improve their gender ratio. Orphaned children will be appointed to C&D level vacancies in Social Welfare Department. They can also be appointed to vacancies in noon-meal scheme programmes in agnganwadis.