Rajiv Gandhi assassination: CM hopes for ‘good decision’ from Governor

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday expressed hope that the governor would take a ‘good decision’ on the release of the seven convicts who are imprisoned in connection with the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. The State cabinet had recommended the release of the seven convicts and the final decision is pending before the Governor.

DMK deputy floor leader Duraimurugan raised the issue in the Assembly on Wednesday. Responding to him, the chief minister said the State government granted parole to the convicts only because it cares for them. “We have adopted a resolution in the Cabinet, which is under our control. The union government has made it clear that it is for the Governor to decide. We hope that the governor will take a good decision,” he said.