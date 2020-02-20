Home States Tamil Nadu

Rajiv Gandhi assassination: CM hopes for ‘good decision’ from Governor

DMK deputy floor leader Duraimurugan raised the issue in the Assembly on Wednesday.

Published: 20th February 2020 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2020 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Nalini, Murugan, Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts

Nalini and Murugan have spent more than twenty-five years behind the bars. (Photo | Express Archives)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday expressed hope that the governor would take a ‘good decision’ on the release of the seven convicts who are imprisoned in connection with the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. The State cabinet had recommended the release of the seven convicts and the final decision is pending before the Governor. 

DMK deputy floor leader Duraimurugan raised the issue in the Assembly on Wednesday. Responding to him, the chief minister said the State government granted parole to the convicts only because it cares for them. “We have adopted a resolution in the Cabinet, which is under our control. The union government has made it clear that it is for the Governor to decide. We hope that the governor will take a good decision,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami Rajiv Gandhi assassination case Rajiv Gandhi assassination
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Telangana man loves Donald Trump so much, he built a statue for him
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal during a press meet to promote his film 'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship'. (Photo| ANI)
Why did Vicky Kaushal agree to act in 'Bhoot' when he's afraid of horror films?
Gallery
19 people were killed when the KSRTC Volvo bus in which they were travelling from Bangalore to Ernakulam collided with a container lorry at Avinashi near Coimbatore . Around 23 persons were injured in the accident. (Photo by special arrangement)
IN PICS | Ernakulam-Bengaluru KSRTC bus collides with lorry in Tamil Nadu, 19 dead
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp