Home States Tamil Nadu

Bill bans hazardous units in Cauvery delta areas

The Protected Agricultural Zone (PAZ) would now cover the districts of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and Nagapattinam.

Published: 21st February 2020 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2020 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo| PTI)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Within 12 days of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami promising a permanent solution for Cauvery Delta farmers, the State Assembly on Thursday passed a Bill declaring the region as a protected special agricultural zone, and thereby banning a host of hazardous industries from setting shop there in future.  The Bill, significantly, does not affect existing industries. 

The Protected Agricultural Zone (PAZ) would now cover the districts of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and Nagapattinam. Delta areas of Cuddalore and Pudukkottai have also been covered under the PAZ. However, Tiruchy and Ariyalur have been left out. Palaniswami reasoned that this was because these districts already have a lot of industrial units.  The Bill calls for the setting up of a 30-member Protected Agricultural Zone Authority (TNPAZA), headed by the Chief Minister himself. The Bill also details an 18-point charter of functions of the Authority.

District-level committees, headed by Collectors, would assist the TNPAZA.  Interestingly, the Bill leaves room for any area in the Delta region to be added or omitted. Similarly, any project can also be added or omitted as per the recommendations made by the PAZ. The Authority would make its recommendations based on studies undertaken by the technical committee. While welcoming the Bill, the DMK demanded that it be referred to the Select Committee of the House for deliberations over ‘certain shortcomings’. Later, the Opposition party staged a walkout over the issue. 

‘ I am proud to present this Bill’
“As a farmer, I take pride in introducing this Bill. Farmers have been waiting for this legislation giving them full protection. But, the Opposition has politicised even this issue,” says CM. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami Cauvery delta
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Telangana man loves Donald Trump so much, he built a statue for him
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal during a press meet to promote his film 'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship'. (Photo| ANI)
Why did Vicky Kaushal agree to act in 'Bhoot' when he's afraid of horror films?
Gallery
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'The Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the Marx-Engels masterpiece 
19 people were killed when the KSRTC Volvo bus in which they were travelling from Bangalore to Ernakulam collided with a container lorry at Avinashi near Coimbatore . Around 23 persons were injured in the accident. (Photo by special arrangement)
IN PICS | Ernakulam-Bengaluru KSRTC bus collides with lorry in Tamil Nadu, 19 dead
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp