Home States Tamil Nadu

Book with 50,000 Tamil names released

“Over 28 crore people speak Tamil all over the world. However, many parents are choosing not to give Tamil names to their babies because of outside influence,” said Viswanathan, in a statement.

Published: 21st February 2020 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2020 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Minister for Tamil Language and Culture Ma Foi K Pandiarajan introducing the book of 50,000 pure Tamil names on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture K Pandiarajan introduced ‘Sooti Mahizhvom Thhoya Tamil Peyarkal’, a book comprising around 50,000 pure Tamil names, at Thiruvallur district on Thursday. Published by Tamil Iyakkam and written by VIT chancellor G Viswanathan, it was released last year in Chennai, and presently, at Thirunindravur, Thiruvallur.

“Over 28 crore people speak Tamil all over the world. However, many parents are choosing not to give Tamil names to their babies because of outside influence,” said Viswanathan, in a statement. He added that people in 150 countries speak Tamil and four countries have even recognised it. He appealed to Tamilians around the world to name their children using pure Tamil names.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Telangana man loves Donald Trump so much, he built a statue for him
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal during a press meet to promote his film 'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship'. (Photo| ANI)
Why did Vicky Kaushal agree to act in 'Bhoot' when he's afraid of horror films?
Gallery
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'The Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the Marx-Engels masterpiece 
19 people were killed when the KSRTC Volvo bus in which they were travelling from Bangalore to Ernakulam collided with a container lorry at Avinashi near Coimbatore . Around 23 persons were injured in the accident. (Photo by special arrangement)
IN PICS | Ernakulam-Bengaluru KSRTC bus collides with lorry in Tamil Nadu, 19 dead
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp