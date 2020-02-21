Book with 50,000 Tamil names released

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture K Pandiarajan introduced ‘Sooti Mahizhvom Thhoya Tamil Peyarkal’, a book comprising around 50,000 pure Tamil names, at Thiruvallur district on Thursday. Published by Tamil Iyakkam and written by VIT chancellor G Viswanathan, it was released last year in Chennai, and presently, at Thirunindravur, Thiruvallur.

“Over 28 crore people speak Tamil all over the world. However, many parents are choosing not to give Tamil names to their babies because of outside influence,” said Viswanathan, in a statement. He added that people in 150 countries speak Tamil and four countries have even recognised it. He appealed to Tamilians around the world to name their children using pure Tamil names.