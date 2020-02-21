Home States Tamil Nadu

Farmers decry cut in insurance premium subsidy

Union Cabinet on Wednesday decided to revamp the PM Crop Insurance Scheme from Kharif 2020 (Kuruvai season). Also, insurance has now been made voluntary for those who avail crop loans.

By N Ramesh
Express News Service

THANJAVUR: The Centre’s decision to reduce its share of subsidy for crop insurance premium from 50% to 25% has come as a shock for delta farmers. Another decision that makes enrolment for crop insurance voluntary has also come as a big jolt to them.

Union Cabinet on Wednesday decided to revamp the PM Crop Insurance Scheme from Kharif 2020 (Kuruvai season). Also, insurance has now been made voluntary for those who avail crop loans. The revised norms say central subsidy for the scheme is to be limited for premium rates up to 30% for non-irrigated areas and 25% for irrigated areas like the Cauvery delta districts.

“The decisions indicate that the Centre wants to abandon its responsibility towards farmers,” said R Sukumaran, a farmer in  Orathanadu. One of the revised provisions mentions that if the State failed to pay its share on time, crop in the region would not be considered for insurance in the subsequent year. Pointing to this, P Sukumar, a farmer said that farmers would bear the brunt for State’s failure. He appealed the State to prevail upon the Centre to revert to the old system and protect farmers.

