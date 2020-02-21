Karur: 7-yr-old fractures his arm in school, parents blame teachers

By Express News Service

KARUR: Parents and relatives of a 7-year-old boy resorted to a protest after the class II student suffered a fracture in his arm in a freak accident in the school. They accused teachers and management of the government school of negligence in taking care of students. G Prasad of Savurimudi Theru is a class II student at the government primary school in Ganapathypalayam in Thanthonimalai. Hours after Prasad reached school on Thursday, his parents were informed by teachers that the boy broke his arm and was admitted in hospital.

Prasad’s parents alleged that a teacher had broken the boy’s hand and lodged a police complaint. Inquiries by Thanthonimalai police revealed what had happened. “The boy was playing with friends in the school during the break. The boys tried to climb on the shoulder of one another.

In this, Prasad lost balance and fell down,” said sources. Despite the explanation, Prasad’s parents demanded action on the teachers accusing them of not looking after the children.