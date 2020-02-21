Marine Enforcement Wing takes off, Nagapattinam gets two units

Home States Tamil Nadu

The number of personnel 14 under two units in Nagapattinam is second most, only next to Ramnad district which got 22 personnel under four units.
 

The Chief Minister also unveiled the emblem for the wing and affixed the badges to the personnel joining the wing.

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: The Marine Enforcement Wing which was anticipated by the fisheries department, was officially commenced in Chennai on Wednesday. Nagapattinam is getting 14 personnel in two units.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami officially kicked off the functioning of the Marine Enforcement Wing in Chennai on Wednesday. Nagapattinam is getting 14 personnel out of 112 allotted in the wing. enforce the Tamil Nadu Marine Fishing Regulation Act (TMFRA).

"Nagapattinam got 14 personnel under two inspectors. They will report to us and under the Deputy Superintendent of Police in Chennai. It will help us curb the illegal fishing activities in the district. We are
now capable of encountering threats from miscreants and violators," said R Amal Xavier, the Joint Director of Fisheries Department.

The Chief Minister also unveiled the emblem for the wing and affixed the badges to the personnel joining the wing. The wing has been started to maintain law and order, to conserve fisheries resources, and to stop illegal fishing methods like pair-trawling and purse seines.  

The units are split into two for north and south parts of Nagapattinam. Nagapattinam has the longest coastline of 187 kilometres. It has 50 fishing villages, three major harbours and has 5963 registered vessels. 

The north unit led by an inspector under an assistant director will police the fisherfolk villages such as Pazhayar fishing harbour where once illegal high-speed engines are used, Poompuhar fishing harbour where purse seines were used, and places like Chandrapadi, Thirumullaivasal and upcoming Tharangambadi fishing harbour.

The south unit led by an inspector under an assistant director will police places like Nagapattinam fishing harbour, upcoming fishing harbours Nambiar Nagar, Arukatuthurai, Vellapallam, and villages like Velankanni, Nagore, Kodiyakarai, and Vizhunthamavadi.

The officials stated that MEW would patrol vulnerable areas where banned fishing practices are being reported.

